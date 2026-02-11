Titan Intech standalone net profit rises 56.13% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.69% to Rs 12.98 crore

Net profit of Titan Intech rose 56.13% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 15.69% to Rs 12.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.12.9811.2239.9831.025.073.423.892.503.312.12

