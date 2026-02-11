Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satyam Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Satyam Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 5.50 crore

Net loss of Satyam Silk Mills reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 5.50 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales5.500 0 OPM %-4.360 -PBDT-0.170.25 PL PBT-0.170.25 PL NP-0.130.19 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Albert David reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Albert David reports standalone net profit of Rs 15.30 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components standalone net profit rises 12.49% in the December 2025 quarter

Talbros Automotive Components standalone net profit rises 12.49% in the December 2025 quarter

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 34.39% in the December 2025 quarter

IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit declines 34.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 34.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 34.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Precision Camshafts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Precision Camshafts reports consolidated net profit of Rs 9.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNTA JEE Mains ResultIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance