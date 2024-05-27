Dhoot Industrial Finance standalone net profit rises 388.18% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 113.14% to Rs 19.95 croreNet profit of Dhoot Industrial Finance rose 388.18% to Rs 34.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 113.14% to Rs 19.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1360.16% to Rs 148.06 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 7.65% to Rs 32.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
