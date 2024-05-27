Business Standard
Star Delta Transformers standalone net profit declines 39.43% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Sales decline 4.66% to Rs 38.28 crore
Net profit of Star Delta Transformers declined 39.43% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.66% to Rs 38.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 93.06% to Rs 11.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 96.43% to Rs 140.15 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales38.2840.15 -5 140.1571.35 96 OPM %7.7310.64 -9.367.67 - PBDT3.784.66 -19 15.738.47 86 PBT3.674.48 -18 15.027.69 95 NP2.123.50 -39 11.125.76 93
First Published: May 27 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

