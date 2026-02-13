DHP India standalone net profit rises 25.51% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.66% to Rs 9.99 crore

Net profit of DHP India rose 25.51% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 9.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.9911.5714.8117.552.542.161.621.291.230.98

