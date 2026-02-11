Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 06:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.34 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

Sales rise 20.79% to Rs 2.44 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Finance & Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 1.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 20.79% to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.442.02 21 OPM %80.74-158.42 -PBDT1.97-3.21 LP PBT1.92-3.26 LP NP1.34-2.02 LP

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:40 PM IST

