Aurum Capital Projects standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 77.78% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Aurum Capital Projects rose 233.33% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 77.78% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.160.09 78 OPM %68.7544.44 -PBDT0.140.05 180 PBT0.140.05 180 NP0.100.03 233
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 6:40 PM IST