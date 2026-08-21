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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diamond Power Infrastructure commissions copper wire drawing and copper cable manufacturing line

Diamond Power Infrastructure commissions copper wire drawing and copper cable manufacturing line

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 4:16 PM IST

At its integrated manufacturing complex in Vadodara

Diamond Power Infrastructure has successfully commissioned a dedicated copper wire drawing and copper cable manufacturing line at its integrated manufacturing complex at Village Vadadala, Phase-II, Savli, District Vadodara, Gujarat, and that commercial production at the said line has commenced with effect from 20 August 2026.

The line has an installed capacity of 1,500 MT per month of copper cables and is designed for cables used in applications with high power intensity and high current-carrying requirements, including data centres, power plants and industrial installations. The scope of the line includes in-house drawing of copper wire from copper wire rod, thereby integrating conductor manufacture within the Company's own facility.

 

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 4:16 PM IST