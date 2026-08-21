Millworks Technologies secures orders worth Rs 53.74 cr
Millworks Technologies has announced the receipt of confirmed orders aggregating to approximately Rs 53.74 crore, further strengthening its business momentum for the FY27. With this, the Company's total confirmed order book has increased to Rs 121.88 crore, providing strong revenue visibility for the upcoming period.
The newly secured projects are primarily from the aerospace, railway and defence sectors, underscoring the Company's strong execution capabilities and continued client trust.
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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 3:50 PM IST