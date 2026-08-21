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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanathan Textiles starts production from its expanded technical textile yarn capacity

Sanathan Textiles starts production from its expanded technical textile yarn capacity

Last Updated : Aug 21 2026 | 4:16 PM IST
Sanathan Textiles announced that it has commenced commercial production from its expanded technical textiles yarn manufacturing capacity at its Silvassa facility. The expansion doubles the company's technical textiles yarn capacity from 9,000 MTPA to 18,000 MTPA and takes total installed capacity across all three yarn verticals for both locations (Silvassa and Punjab) to 488,250 MTPA.
 

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First Published: Aug 21 2026 | 4:16 PM IST