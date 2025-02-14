Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 1614.29% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.93% to Rs 14.39 croreNet profit of Digidrive Distributors rose 1614.29% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 8.93% to Rs 14.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 13.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales14.3913.21 9 OPM %7.990.30 -PBDT1.320.17 676 PBT1.220.07 1643 NP1.200.07 1614
