DigiSpice Technologies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.40 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Sales decline 3.36% to Rs 108.86 crore

Net Loss of DigiSpice Technologies reported to Rs 7.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.36% to Rs 108.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 112.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales108.86112.64 -3 OPM %-2.733.38 -PBDT1.5112.80 -88 PBT-0.0111.81 PL NP-7.40-2.61 -184

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 5:59 PM IST

