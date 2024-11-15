SecureKloud Technologies standalone net profit declines 63.56% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 1.26% to Rs 13.34 croreNet profit of SecureKloud Technologies declined 63.56% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 1.26% to Rs 13.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales13.3413.51 -1 OPM %17.6923.91 -PBDT1.172.19 -47 PBT0.521.47 -65 NP0.431.18 -64
