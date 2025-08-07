Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rain Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rain Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

ITI Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2025.

ITI Ltd, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd, Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd and Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 August 2025.

Rain Industries Ltd surged 9.82% to Rs 167.15 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 21.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 60217 shares in the past one month.

 

ITI Ltd soared 7.31% to Rs 321.35. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35020 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd spiked 6.05% to Rs 1986.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 44657 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11854 shares in the past one month.

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd spurt 5.52% to Rs 468.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 67407 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18784 shares in the past one month.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd added 4.91% to Rs 826.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70894 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

