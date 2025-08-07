Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 12:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BHEL tanks after Q1 net loss widens to Rs 445 cr

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) tanked 6.34% to Rs 224.45 after the company's consolidated net loss widened to Rs 445.50 crore in Q1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 211.40 crore in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations saw a marginal year-on-year (YoY) increase of 0.03%, reaching Rs 5,486.91 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

The firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 608.04 crore in Q1 FY26, significantly widening from the pre-tax loss of Rs 278.99 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses increased 6.89% YoY to Rs 6,279.78 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The cost of materials & services stood at Rs 4,127.98 crore (up 10.81%), while employee benefits expenses were at Rs 1.92 crore (up 1.92% YoY) during the period under review.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from the power business stood at Rs 3,898.36 crore (down 5.55% YoY) and revenue from industry stood at Rs 1,588.32 crore (up 17.04% YoY) during the period under review.

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) is an integrated power plant equipment manufacturer, engaged in the design, engineering, manufacturing, erection, testing, commissioning, and servicing of a diverse range of products and systems. The company caters to key sectors of the Indian economy, including power, transmission, industry, transportation, renewable energy, oil & gas, and defence. BHEL is the flagship engineering and manufacturing enterprise of India and is owned and operated by the Government of India.

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

