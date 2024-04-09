Dilip Buildcon emerges as L-1 bidder for Rs 1,092 cr project

Dilip Buildcon said that it has been declared as lowest bidder (L-1) by Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation for EPC project in Haryana.

The project includes composite contract package in connection with New BG Double Railway Line of Haryana Orbital Rail Corporation (HORC) project between stations Prithla and Dhulawat for design & construction of civil works, viaduct, Ballastless track and it also includes supply, installation, testing & commissioning of general, electrical services.

The bid project cost is Rs 1,092.46 crore and it will be completed within 36 months.

Dilip Buildcon is presently in the business of development of infrastructure facilities on Engineering Procurement and Construction basis (EPC) and undertakes contract from various Government and other parties and special purpose vehicles promoted by the company.

Dilip Buildcon reported 3.28% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 107.38 crore despite of 23.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,876.84 crore in Q3 FY24 over in Q3 FY23.

The scrip shed 0.58% to Rs 466.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News