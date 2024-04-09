Sensex (    %)
                             
Lok Sabha elections heat up: Over 1,200 candidates in fray for phase 2

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
The Election Commission has announced that a total of 1,210 candidates are contesting in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls across 13 States and Union Territories. This comes after a total of 2,633 nominations were filed for 88 constituencies, with 1,428 nominations found to be valid after scrutiny. The deadline for the withdrawal of candidature was 8 April 2024, and voting for this phase is scheduled to take place on the 26 April 2024.
In phase 2, Kerala has a maximum of 500 nominations from 20 Parliamentary Constituencies, followed by 491 nominations from 14 PCs in Karnataka. Minimum of 14 nominations were received from one PC in Tripura. 16-Nanded Parliamentary Constituency in Maharashtra received a maximum of 92 nominations.
The stage is set for an intense electoral battle as the political landscape unfolds in the lead-up to the second phase of Lok Sabha polls.
The general elections in India are scheduled to take place from 19 April 2024 to 1 June 2024, across seven phases, to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. The election results are set to be announced on 4 June 2024.
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 3:08 PM IST

