Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Diversified and broad-based trade growth signals a healthy trajectory for India's external sector, says PHDCCI

Diversified and broad-based trade growth signals a healthy trajectory for India's external sector, says PHDCCI

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Indias external trade performance for June 2025 and Q1 FY 202526 has shown promising growth, says Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI. Cumulative exports of merchandise and services during AprilJune 2025 stood at US $210.31 billion, reflecting a strong 5.94% year-on-year increase from US $198.52 billion in the same period last year. Key sectors like electronic goods saw a remarkable 46.9% surge in June 2025, while drugs and pharmaceuticals grew by 5.95%, and engineering goods by 1.35%. Indias trade relations showed notable growth with key partners, including the USA, China, France, Brazil, and Kenya on the export side, while imports from Ireland, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand grew significantly, he added. This diversified and broad-based trade growth signals a healthy trajectory for Indias external sector and rising global demand for Indian electronics, pharmaceuticals, and agro-based goods, he said.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Godrej Properties climbs after securing 50 acres in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Godrej Properties climbs after securing 50 acres in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 28% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 28% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Benchmarks trade lower; IT shares drop

Benchmarks trade lower; IT shares drop

Anthem Biosciences IPO ends with 63.86x subscription

Anthem Biosciences IPO ends with 63.86x subscription

Volumes spurt at Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon