Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties climbs after securing 50 acres in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Godrej Properties climbs after securing 50 acres in Raipur, Chhattisgarh

Image

Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Godrej Properties added 2.26% to Rs 2,340.80 after the company said that it has acquired around 50-acres of land in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, to develop a premium plotted residential project.

The project is expected to offer an estimated saleable area of around 9.5 lakh square feet.

The newly acquired land parcel is strategically located near Old Dhamtari Road, one of Raipurs fastest-growing real estate corridors. The location offers seamless connectivity to key city nodes such as Central Raipur, Raipur Railway Station, and Swami Vivekananda Airport.

The area is witnessing rapid development, supported by robust social infrastructure including reputed educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail hubs. Connectivity is further bolstered by major infrastructure projects like the Atal Path (RaipurNaya Raipur Expressway) and upcoming expressways linking Raipur to Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, enhancing the site's appeal for premium residential development.

 

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are delighted to announce our entry into the dynamic city of Raipur. This acquisition marks another significant step in our expansion journey as we look to strengthen our presence in emerging real estate markets across India. Raipur, with its growing demand for residential plotted developments and strong infrastructure growth, presents an exciting opportunity.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Monarch Surveyors IPO to open for bidding on July 22; check key details

bombay stock exchange, BSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex falls 150 pts, Nifty below 25,200; IT, banks drag; Tech Mahindra down 2%

odisha, balasore student death, protests

LIVE news updates: 12-hour Odisha bandh today over student's suicide

Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka withdraws from Montreal to rest ahead of US Open 2025

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

IT employees union says TCS bench policy 'coercive' and 'punishing'

This acquisition also aligns strategically with our focus on entering high-growth cities through plotted developments. We look forward to developing a quality plotted township that creates long-term value for its residents, aligned with the regions evolving aspirations.

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of the Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 18.9% to Rs 381.99 crore, despite a 48.8% jump in net sales to Rs 2,121.73 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 28% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Le Travenues Technology (Ixigo) spurts as Q1 PAT jumps 28% YoY to Rs 19 cr

Benchmarks trade lower; IT shares drop

Benchmarks trade lower; IT shares drop

Anthem Biosciences IPO ends with 63.86x subscription

Anthem Biosciences IPO ends with 63.86x subscription

Volumes spurt at Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd counter

Kalpataru Projects bags contracts worth Rs 2,293 crore

Kalpataru Projects bags contracts worth Rs 2,293 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySpunweb Nonwoven IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayAhmedabad Plane Crash ProbeQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon