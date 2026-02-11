Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 1.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 2604.00 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories declined 1.02% to Rs 583.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 589.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 2604.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2319.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2604.002319.0034.1832.04972.00825.00854.00726.00583.00589.00

