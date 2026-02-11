Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 1.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Divi's Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 1.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:52 PM IST

Sales rise 12.29% to Rs 2604.00 crore

Net profit of Divi's Laboratories declined 1.02% to Rs 583.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 589.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 12.29% to Rs 2604.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2319.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2604.002319.00 12 OPM %34.1832.04 -PBDT972.00825.00 18 PBT854.00726.00 18 NP583.00589.00 -1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 67.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Anjani Foods consolidated net profit declines 67.39% in the December 2025 quarter

Unipro Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Unipro Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Technical Associates Infrapower reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Technical Associates Infrapower reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.85 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSA vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayUS Bangladesh Trade DealIndia-US Trade DealBiopol Chemicals IPOIndia AI Summit 2026 Seven ChakrasVande Mataram New RulesGold and Silver Price TodayQ3 Results Today