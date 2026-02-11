Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 188.64 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 0.57% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 188.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 175.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.188.64175.509.1410.2116.0515.6311.9811.5210.5810.52

