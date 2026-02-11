Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Empire Industries standalone net profit rises 0.57% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 7.49% to Rs 188.64 crore

Net profit of Empire Industries rose 0.57% to Rs 10.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 10.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.49% to Rs 188.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 175.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales188.64175.50 7 OPM %9.1410.21 -PBDT16.0515.63 3 PBT11.9811.52 4 NP10.5810.52 1

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

