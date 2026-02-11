Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
S I Capital & Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 45.31% to Rs 0.93 crore

Net loss of S I Capital & Financial Services reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 45.31% to Rs 0.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.930.64 45 OPM %13.9853.13 -PBDT-0.090.18 PL PBT-0.110.16 PL NP-0.110.16 PL

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

