DMI Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 88.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 52.98% to Rs 406.34 croreNet profit of DMI Finance Pvt declined 88.25% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 60.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 52.98% to Rs 406.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 864.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales406.34864.12 -53 OPM %22.6031.77 -PBDT14.4585.13 -83 PBT10.3980.91 -87 NP7.0660.10 -88
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content