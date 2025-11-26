Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NCC bags Rs 2,063-cr contract for expansion of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital

Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

NCC announced that it has received a letter of acceptance worth Rs 2,062.71 crore from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department of Assam for the expansion and modernization of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital in Guwahati.

According to the companys exchange filing, the project will be executed over 42 months, including six months allocated for demolition, planning, designing, and engineering, followed by 36 months of construction work. The contract also includes comprehensive operation and maintenance of civil and service facilities for five years.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor members of the promoter group hold any interest in the awarding authority, confirming that the project does not fall under related-party transactions as per regulatory norms.

 

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

The company reported a 5.1% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 154.70 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to Rs 162.96 crore recorded in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations also declined 12.6% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,543.01 crore in Q2 FY26.

The counter rose 0.61% to Rs 173.30 on the BSE.

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

