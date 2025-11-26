Vedika Credit Capital standalone net profit rises 10.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.68% to Rs 75.40 croreNet profit of Vedika Credit Capital rose 10.25% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.68% to Rs 75.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 61.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales75.4061.46 23 OPM %62.2967.74 -PBDT11.8310.98 8 PBT11.6410.80 8 NP8.938.10 10
