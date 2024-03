Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated in a monthly update yesterday that in foreign exchange markets, the US dollar has edged up, partly reversing the weakening seen towards the end of 2023, as expectations of rate cuts were pushed back. The euro and the yen have weakened. EMEs continue to receive buoyant portfolio inflows, driven by bonds.