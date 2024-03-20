Metro Brands Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

L T Foods Ltd, Time Technoplast Ltd, Chalet Hotels Ltd and Eicher Motors Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 March 2024.

Metro Brands Ltd spiked 9.08% to Rs 1125.35 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 25450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7014 shares in the past one month.

L T Foods Ltd soared 7.68% to Rs 174.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.74 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.72 lakh shares in the past one month.

Time Technoplast Ltd surged 6.45% to Rs 206.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 60202 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Chalet Hotels Ltd added 6.28% to Rs 788.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22698 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17410 shares in the past one month.

Eicher Motors Ltd jumped 4.50% to Rs 3885.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62799 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16491 shares in the past one month.

