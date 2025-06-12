Thursday, June 12, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Volumes soar at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter

Volumes soar at C.E. Info Systems Ltd counter



Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

C.E. Info Systems Ltd clocked volume of 31.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1171.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2715 shares

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd, ERIS Lifesciences Ltd, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 12 June 2025.

C.E. Info Systems Ltd clocked volume of 31.79 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1171.04 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2715 shares. The stock lost 7.97% to Rs.1,796.55. Volumes stood at 3644 shares in the last session.

 

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 25104 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.7 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3260 shares. The stock gained 0.76% to Rs.2,023.05. Volumes stood at 6716 shares in the last session.

Tanla Platforms Ltd recorded volume of 5.42 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.51 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 83291 shares. The stock gained 9.39% to Rs.680.70. Volumes stood at 35992 shares in the last session.

ERIS Lifesciences Ltd saw volume of 20386 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4530 shares. The stock increased 3.89% to Rs.1,788.40. Volumes stood at 6711 shares in the last session.

Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd witnessed volume of 11.41 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 3.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.91 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.44% to Rs.250.90. Volumes stood at 5.01 lakh shares in the last session.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

