Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Dollar Index Back Above 104 As Fed Officials Warn On Inflation

Image

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The US dollar index came off a one week low as continued worries posed by inflation capped the downside for the greenback. The US dollar index is back above 104 mark and currently quotes at 104.09, up 0.19% on the day. Fed officials indicated that the monetary policy stance of the central bank will likely be unchanged if inflation does not ease meaningfully. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari stated if inflation continued to come in stronger than hoped, Fed would hold its benchmark policy rate at the current 5.25%-5.50% range for a longer period of time. Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee stated that if housing inflation does not come down, would be very difficult to return inflation to 2%.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares advance

Benchmarks edge lower ahead of RBI policy; Nifty below 22,500 level

US Stocks closed lower, Dow extends losses to fourth day

Stocks may nudge lower in early trade, RBI policy in focus

US Dow, S&amp;P500 hits fresh record high

INR Around 83.40 Per US Dollar, Regulatory Changes Stay In Focus

NSE SME TAC Infosec encrypts success with stellar debut

NSE SME Radiowalla Network hits the right frequency on debut

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares advance

Volumes jump at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon