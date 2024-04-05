Sensex (    %)
                             
Volumes jump at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 11:16 AM IST
Asahi India Glass Ltd saw volume of 60633 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9771 shares
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 05 April 2024.
Asahi India Glass Ltd saw volume of 60633 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9771 shares. The stock increased 7.45% to Rs.609.85. Volumes stood at 22451 shares in the last session.
Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 68090 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 2.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 29689 shares. The stock gained 0.11% to Rs.618.30. Volumes stood at 10312 shares in the last session.
Tata Chemicals Ltd registered volume of 2.48 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.9 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.30 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.39% to Rs.1,153.25. Volumes stood at 48164 shares in the last session.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd notched up volume of 63405 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 33853 shares. The stock rose 5.20% to Rs.657.10. Volumes stood at 22937 shares in the last session.
Ipca Laboratories Ltd recorded volume of 51898 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1.82 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 28546 shares. The stock gained 1.86% to Rs.1,300.00. Volumes stood at 67642 shares in the last session.
