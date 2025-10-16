Thursday, October 16, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index seen vulnerable near one-week low

Dollar index seen vulnerable near one-week low

Image

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

The dollar index continues to loiter under 99 mark on growing optimism of Federal rate cut, escalating US-China trade tensions and the prolonged US government shutdown. Feds Powell said on Tuesday that a sharp slowdown in hiring poses a growing risk to the US economy, suggesting that the US central bank will likely cut its key interest rate twice more this year. Meanwhile, US-China trade tensions reignited in recent weeks after the US broadened tech restrictions and China outlined tighter export controls on rare earths could continue to exert pressure on the greenback. The dollar index that measures the greenback against basket of currencies is quoting at 98.34, down 0.2% on the day and at a one-week low. Also, the yield on the US 10-year Treasury note held around 4.02% on Thursday, hovering near its lowest levels since April.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty tad above 24,450; consumer durables share advance

Nifty tad above 24,450; consumer durables share advance

RBI guv stays neutral with cautious approach even as some member suggest shift to accommodative stance, notes RBI minutes

RBI guv stays neutral with cautious approach even as some member suggest shift to accommodative stance, notes RBI minutes

Wall Street Volatility Amid Earnings, Trade Concerns; Gold and Tech Stocks Soar

Wall Street Volatility Amid Earnings, Trade Concerns; Gold and Tech Stocks Soar

Rubicon Research jumps on debut

Rubicon Research jumps on debut

Canara Robeco Asset Management climbs on debut

Canara Robeco Asset Management climbs on debut

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksKEI Industries Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayStocks To BuyTop Muhurat PicksDelhi Weather UpdatesUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon