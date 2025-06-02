Monday, June 02, 2025 | 04:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index sinks below 99 mark amid renewed US-China tariff tensions

Dollar index sinks below 99 mark amid renewed US-China tariff tensions

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:11 PM IST

The US dollar index sank under 99 mark on Monday amid renewed trade tensions between the United States (US) and China after the US President Donald Trump claimed on Friday that China had violated their trade agreement. In a counter statement on Monday, Chinas Ministry of Commerce said the US had seriously undermined the agreement reached during Geneva talks in May, where both nations agreed to significantly lower tariffs on each other's goods. If the US persists in its unilateral approach and continues to harm China's interests, China will resolutely take strong measures to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the MOFCOM spokesperson noted. The dollar also weakened after President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the US will double tariffs on steel imports to 50% starting June 4. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 98.63, down more than half a percent. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are staying elevated by more than 0.6% at $1.1446 and $1.3554 respectively. Meanwhile, investors now await Powell speech and US ISM Manufacturing PMI for May fur further cues.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indian Rupee gains as US dollar index hovers near one-week low

Indian Rupee gains as US dollar index hovers near one-week low

US dollar index speculators further reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators further reduce net short position

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; realty shares rally

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; realty shares rally

Bank deposits up 10.6% in FY25, Household sector accounts for largest share of deposits at 60.2%

Bank deposits up 10.6% in FY25, Household sector accounts for largest share of deposits at 60.2%

GST collection hits Rs 2.01 lakh crore in May-25, up around 16% on year

GST collection hits Rs 2.01 lakh crore in May-25, up around 16% on year

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon