Monday, June 02, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.31%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 2.31%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Realty index closed up 2.31% at 971.25 today. The index is up 10.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd gained 7.48%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 4.98% and Anant Raj Ltd jumped 3.33%. The Nifty Realty index is down 5.00% over last one year compared to the 9.70% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index added 2.15% and Nifty FMCG index added 0.81% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.14% to close at 24716.6 while the SENSEX is down 0.09% to close at 81373.75 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coal production sees modest gains, stock with coal companies soars 29% on year

Coal production sees modest gains, stock with coal companies soars 29% on year

Pound speculators increase net longs

Pound speculators increase net longs

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Nifty June futures trade at premium

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; realty shares rally

Sensex, Nifty end with small cuts; realty shares rally

State Bank of India announces change in senior management

State Bank of India announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon