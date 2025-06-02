Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi, Pune

Godrej Properties acquires 14-acre land parcel in Kharadi, Pune

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

To develop group housing project with revenue potential of Rs 4,200 cr

Godrej Properties announced that it will develop ~14-acre land parcel in Kharadi - Wagholi, Pune.

The development on this land will comprise primarily premium group housing. The project will have a developable potential of ~ 3.7 million square feet with an estimated revenue potential of ~ Rs 4,200 crore.

The land parcel is strategically located near major commercial hubs in Kharadi, Pune, and provides access to schools, hospitals, malls, restaurants, and premium hotels. It is also in close proximity to Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj International Airport.

The Kharadi-Wagholi micro-market has emerged as one of Pune's high-demand residential corridors, driven by its proximity to major IT and business hubs, improving infrastructure, and growing social amenities. Backed by sustained demand from a rising professional workforce, the region has rapidly evolved into a high-growth residential market and a key driver of Pune's real estate expansion.

 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

