Advanta Seeds acquires key corn assets from K-Adriatica

Advanta Seeds acquires key corn assets from K-Adriatica

Image

Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

To strengthen its presence in European corn market

Advanta Seeds announced the strategic acquisition of key corn assets from K-Adriatica. The deal includes temperate corn breeding germplasm, a pipeline of corn hybrids, and a diverse corn product portfolio.

This move significantly strengthens Advanta Seeds' presence in the European corn market, helping the company increase its offering to European farmers and expand the crop portfolio. The acquired germplasm is specifically adapted to European growing conditions, making it a valuable addition to Advanta Seeds' offering for Europe.

K-Adriatica, an Italian company with over 50 years of experience in the European market prides itself on high quality and innovative agricultural products.

 

'K-Adriatica's germplasm was a compelling asset for us, said Victor Abertondo, Global R&D Lead at Advanta Seeds. It represents over 20 years of targeted breeding for European cropping environment and spans a wide maturity range. This acquisition not only strengthens our European portfolio but also complements our existing temperate corn genetics from Argentina, Australia, and the United States.

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

