Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index stays pressured amid downbeat US data; Fed speakers in focus

Dollar index stays pressured amid downbeat US data; Fed speakers in focus

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

The dollar index continues to linger below 99 mark on Wednesday, pressured on growing expectations of a Federal rate cut in the upcoming FOMC. Recent data points to weakening signs in US economy and soft labour market are seen setting stage for a near term rate cut. Moreover, data released by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) yesterday revealed that the Services PMI eased to 50.1 in July, versus 50.8 prior.US treasury yields are lingering around a 3-month low while the dollar index is quoting at a one-week low at 98.49. Meanwhile, Trump reportedly said he would announce decisions soon on a nominee for the next Fed chair and will also reveal a decision on a short-term replacement for Fed Governor Adriana Kugler, who resigned last Friday. All eyes are glued to speeches due from the Fed policymakers later in the day, including Susan Collins, Lisa Cook and Mary Daly.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

RBI streamlines procedure for opening special rupee vostro accounts

RBI streamlines procedure for opening special rupee vostro accounts

BSE SME Takyon Networks trips on the wire in market debut

BSE SME Takyon Networks trips on the wire in market debut

NCC Q1 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 192-cr

NCC Q1 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 192-cr

Gokaldas Exports Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY on productivity gains, cost controls

Gokaldas Exports Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY on productivity gains, cost controls

Lupin Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 1,219 cr in FY26

Lupin Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 1,219 cr in FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon