Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gokaldas Exports Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY on productivity gains, cost controls

Gokaldas Exports Q1 PAT jumps 53% YoY on productivity gains, cost controls

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

Gokaldas Exports has posted 53% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 41 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 27 crore in Q1 FY25.

For the quarter, the company declared net revenue of Rs 956 crore, a growth of 3% over the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company stated that the modest growth in revenue was on account of the impact of US tariffs.

EBIDTA improved by 44% to Rs 119 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 83 crore in Q1 FY25.

The company's EBITDA margins improved by 336 basis points on a YoY basis to 12.1% in Q1 FY26, supported by productivity gains, robust cost management efforts, and receipt of some capital incentive during the quarter. The current quarter's EBITDA was considerably impacted by customer claims, mainly attributed to tariffs.

 

Also Read

Sanjay Malhotra, RBI Governor

RBI MPC meet: What stayed the same, what changed in August policy review

share market stock market trading

₹420-cr deal lifts Allied Digital share 6%; should you buy, sell or hold?

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma shares jump 6% post Q1 show; should you buy, sell or hold?

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI eyes $500 bn valuation in stock sale talks; plans to reward talent

Anand Kamalnayan Pandit, Chairman & Managing Director, Sri Lotus Developers & Realty Limited (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Sri Lotus debuts at 19% premium: Analysts share post-listing strategy

Profit before tax (PBT) in Q1 FY26 was at Rs 57 crore, up by 57% from Rs 36 crore posted in Q1 FY25. Adjusting for the one-time expense of Rs 14 crore recorded in Q1 FY25, the YoY growth in PBT in Q1 FY26 was 14%.

Sivaramakrishnan Ganapathi, vice chairman and managing director of Gokaldas Exports, said: We reported a healthy growth in PAT and an improvement in EBITDA margins on a YoY basis, supported by productivity gains and robust cost management efforts.

The company reported a moderate growth in its total income, as it was period impacted by tariff. Total income, excluding both acquired entities, reported a 20% YoY growth.

Gokaldas Exports has evolved into a one-stop solution for some of the worlds most recognized apparel brands. The company is one of Indias largest manufacturers and exporters of apparel, exporting to more than 50 countries.

The scrip tumbled 4.16% to currently trade at Rs 717.35 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Lupin Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 1,219 cr in FY26

Lupin Q1 PAT climbs 52% YoY to Rs 1,219 cr in FY26

Sensex falls over 230 pts; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

Sensex falls over 230 pts; RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 5.5%

GBP/INR hovers just under 117 mark

GBP/INR hovers just under 117 mark

CPI inflation is likely to edge up above the 4% target from Q4:2025-26 onwards: RBI

CPI inflation is likely to edge up above the 4% target from Q4:2025-26 onwards: RBI

CONCOR posts PAT of Rs 267 crore in Q1; declares interim dividend

CONCOR posts PAT of Rs 267 crore in Q1; declares interim dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon