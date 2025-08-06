Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 12:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NCC Q1 PAT declines 8% YoY to Rs 192-cr

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

NCC reported 8.46% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 192.14 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 209.92 crore recorded in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations also declined 6.31% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,178.99 crore in the first quarter of FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 268.36 crore in Q1 FY26, down 10.46% from Rs 299.73 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.

In Q1 FY26, revenue from the construction segment was Rs 5,151.33 crore, reflecting a 5.52% YoY decline, while revenue from the real estate segment stood at Rs 27.66 crore, down 62.17% YoY.

During the quarter, the companys EBITDA fell by 4.60% to Rs 456 crore, down from Rs 478 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

 

As of 30 June 2025, NCCs consolidated order book stood at Rs 70,087 crore, reflecting a 33% increase year-on-year.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

The counter advanced 2.58% to Rs 216.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

