Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar Index steadies around 3-month high; US data awaited

Dollar Index steadies around 3-month high; US data awaited

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

The dollar index is steadying around three month high although the momentum in the recent rally has paused slightly. Investors turned cautious ahead of job opening and labor turnover data, advance estimate for GDP growth, PCE inflation and nonfarm payrolls that could shed light on the path for Federal Reserve policy. The recent rally in the dollar index was on account of easing expectations of a Federal rate cut as aggressive as earlier expected. Besides, results of US Presidential elections are also keenly awaited. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 104.17, marginally down on the day. Among basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are quoting at $1.08 and $1.29 respectively.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 500 pts to 79,500; Nifty at 24,150; Auto sheds 2.5%, Bank up

muhurat trading, markets, samvat 2080

Is Muhurat Trading on Oct 31 or Nov 1? What NSE, BSE said on date, time

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE news: PM Modi to launch health coverage for senior citizens above 70 today

Samina Hamied

Cipla drops over 3% ahead of Q2FY25 results; know what analysts expect

SpaceX, Rocket, Rocket Launch

China announces fourth manned mission to space station with new crew

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon