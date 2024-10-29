Sensex slides 331 pts; auto stocks slide

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 331.17 points or 0.41% to 79,668.20. The Nifty 50 index declined 111.45 points or 0.46% to 24,227.70.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.42% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.23%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,763 shares rose and 1,700 shares fell. A total of 166 shares were unchanged.
Result Today:
Maruti Suzuki India (down 2.01%), Cipla (down 2.85%), Adani Enterprises (up 1.11%), Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (down 1.31%), Canara Bank (up 0.18%), SBI Cards and Payment Services (up 0.63%), Allied Blenders and Distillers (down 3.04%), Marico (up 0.79%), Container Corporation of India (up 0.76%), Deepak Fertilisers (up 0.50%), Edelweiss Financial Services (up 3.38%), Engineers India (down 0.28%), Five-Star Business Finance (up 0.37%), Genus Power Infrastructures (down 0.89%), Glaxosmithkline Pharma (up 0.17%), Godrej Agrovet (up 1.23%), HUDCO (up 0.26%), Laxmi Organic Industries (up 1.25%), MTAR Technologies (up 1.13%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 0.18%), Shriram Asset Management (down 0.51%), Star Health and Allied Insurance Company (down 0.25%), Symphony (up 0.58%), Voltas (up 1.85%) and Websol Energy System (up 1.25%) will announced their quarterly earnings later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Auto index fell 1.94% to 23,499.45. The index rose 0.69% in the past trading session.
Bajaj Auto (down 3.21%), Tata Motors (down 2.77%), Mahindra & Mahindra (down 2.05%), Balkrishna Industries (down 1.91%), Hero MotoCorp (down 1.88%), Maruti Suzuki India (down 1.79%), Bosch (down 1.61%), Bharat Forge (down 1.45%), MRF (down 1.13%) and Samvardhana Motherson International (down 1.03%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
JSW Infrastructure jumped 8.53% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 40.04% to Rs 373.37 crore on 18.04% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1001.36 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.
Ideaforge Technology declined 7.53% after the company reported net loss of Rs 13.72 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with net profit of Rs 0.89 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue from operations increased 56.34% YoY to Rs 37.10 crore in Q2 FY25.
Dixon Technologies (India) added 1.45% after the company informed that it has entered into memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Cellecor Gadgets to manufacture washing machines and its related components for Cellecor.
