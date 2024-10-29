Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jio Financial Services launches SmartGold

Jio Financial Services launches SmartGold

Image

Last Updated : Oct 29 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Through the JioFinance App

Jio Financial Services to lure the customers to celebrate the Dhanteras festival season has launched SmartGold, whereby the customers can buy digital gold through Jiofinance App.

SmartGold offers customers a completely digital, secure and seamless process for buying gold and redeeming their investments in exchange for cash, or gold coins, or gold jewelry. Customers can now invest in digital gold anytime, anywhere, starting as low as Rs. 10. SmartGold offers customers a completely digital, secure and seamless process for buying gold and redeeming their investments in exchange for cash, or gold coins, or gold jewelry. Customers can now invest in digital gold anytime, anywhere, starting as low as Rs. 10.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

102 dead, 280 injured in Kerala temple firework mishap

LIVE news: Over 150 injured, 8 critical, in fireworks accident at Kerala temple festival

Donald Trump, Trump

Donald Trump appeals to religion, Harris talks jobs as millions vote early

Bull, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 450 pts lower at 79,650; Nifty at 24,200; Auto, pharma drag most

Pappu Yadav, Pappu

MP Pappu Yadav writes to Amit Shah over 'death threat' Bishnoi gang

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Q2 results today: Maruti, Cipla and Adani among 139 firms to post earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2024 | 10:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon