Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dollar Index Steadies Around 3-Month High; US Retail Sales Eyed

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:52 AM IST
The dollar index is steadying near a three-month high on Thursday, registering a small pullback from recent spike that followed higher than expected US inflation data. Data on Tuesday showed that the headline inflation rate fell to 3.1% in January from 3.4% in December, but came in above forecasts of 2.9%. The core inflation rate was unchanged at 3.9%, defying expectations for a slowdown to 3.7%. Reduced expectation of an early rate cut is keeping the greenback elevated. Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee's yesterday indicated that higher-than-expected consumer prices don't necessarily rule out the possibility of the Federal Reserve considering interest rate cuts in 2024. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the value of the USD relative to a basket of global currencies, retraced from a three-month high of nearly the 105.00 mark and hovers around 104.55. The US Treasury yields edge lower, with the 10-year yield standing at 4.26%. Retail Sales data and Initial Jobless Claims will be closely watched on Thursday. Among the basket currencies, EURUSD and GBPUSD are staying muted at $1.0744 and $1.2571 respectively.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

UK Pound Steadies Around $1.2630 As Dollar Stays Muted

INR Sees Good Gains, Breaks Under 83 Per US Dollar Mark

INR lingers around 83 per US dollar, economic cues support sentiments

Dollar Index Jumps Nearly 1% to Reach 3-Month Highs

UK Pound Extending Downside Against Dollar; US CPI Eyed

Sun TV posts PAT of Rs 437 crore in Q3 FY24

Broader mkt outperforms; PSU banks advance

Aseem Infrastructure Finance consolidated net profit rises 37.15% in the December 2023 quarter

Krsnaa Diagnostics consolidated net profit declines 4.91% in the December 2023 quarter

Manaksia Steels consolidated net profit rises 69.37% in the December 2023 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon