Dollar Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.60% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.83% to Rs 549.13 croreNet profit of Dollar Industries declined 11.60% to Rs 29.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.83% to Rs 549.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 499.96 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.93% to Rs 91.04 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.79% to Rs 1710.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1572.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales549.13499.96 10 1710.461572.27 9 OPM %10.2911.42 -10.689.98 - PBDT51.7052.93 -2 161.39143.00 13 PBT41.0146.28 -11 123.83121.73 2 NP29.2533.09 -12 91.0490.20 1
