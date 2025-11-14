Dollar Industries consolidated net profit rises 32.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 471.86 croreNet profit of Dollar Industries rose 32.67% to Rs 35.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 471.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 446.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales471.86446.87 6 OPM %12.7810.95 -PBDT56.1543.20 30 PBT46.2834.20 35 NP35.1726.51 33
