General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 54.85% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.44% to Rs 8925.33 croreNet profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 54.85% to Rs 2873.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1855.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.44% to Rs 8925.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8886.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales8925.338886.45 0 OPM %30.9526.78 -PBDT3315.102286.92 45 PBT3315.102286.92 45 NP2873.541855.71 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content