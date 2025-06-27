Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar rebounds near 97 mark from three and half year low; US PCE data in focus

Dollar rebounds near 97 mark from three and half year low; US PCE data in focus

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

The dollar index is attempting recovery around 97 mark after having breached below the level for the first time in almost three and half years. The US Dollar Index (DXY), an index of the value of the US Dollar (USD) measured against a basket of six world currencies, hit a low of 96.61 this week amid consistent decline following ceasefire between Israel and Iran. Investors, however continue to access media reports that claim US President Donald Trump is considering nominating the next Federal Reserve Chair by September or October. Moreover, Feds future outlook will also be gauged amid data that showed final printing of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for Q1 2025 confirmed that the economy lost traction, contracting more than expected and by a larger margin than the previous figure. All eyes will now turn to Friday's release of US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) - Price Index data for May, the Fed's preferred inflation measure.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex jumps 161 pts, Nifty trades above 25,600; oil & gas shares in demand

Sensex jumps 161 pts, Nifty trades above 25,600; oil & gas shares in demand

Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Adani Enterprises gains after AdaniConneX completes acquisition of Granthik Realtors

Adani Enterprises gains after AdaniConneX completes acquisition of Granthik Realtors

NSE SME Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures assembles a solid listing

NSE SME Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures assembles a solid listing

RateGain deploys advance pricing intelligence platform for Kyrgyzstan's regional airline

RateGain deploys advance pricing intelligence platform for Kyrgyzstan's regional airline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 11:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon