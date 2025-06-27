Friday, June 27, 2025 | 11:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NSE SME Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures assembles a solid listing

NSE SME Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures assembles a solid listing

Jun 27 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Shares of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures were trading at Rs 158.55 on the NSE, a premium of 14.89% compared with the issue price of Rs 138.

The scrip was listed at Rs 151, a premium of 9.42% compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its upper limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 158.55 and a low of Rs 151. About 50.96 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures' IPO was subscribed 13.73 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 June 2025 and it closed on 24 June 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 131 to Rs 138 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 1,23,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 70.07% from 95.19% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding the capital expenditure requirements towards setting up of a new manufacturing unit, investment in our subsidiary, Safe Enterprises Retail Technologies for financing its capital expenditure requirements in relation towards installation of additional plant and machinery, to meet working capital requirements of the company, investment in its subsidiary Safe Enterprises Retail Technologies to meet working capital requirements and general corporate purpose.

Ahead of the Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures on 19 June 2025, raised Rs 48.31 crore from anchor investors. The board has allotted 35.01 lakh shares at Rs 138 per share to 19 anchor investors.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures is engaged in the business of designing, manufacturing, supplying, and installing shop fittings and retail fixtures. It offers a wide range of customized in-store solutions across multiple retail segments such as fashion and apparel, electronics, and departmental stores. The company also offers innovative shop fitting solutions, including modular and electrified fixtures that integrate seamlessly with various digital technologies such as LED lighting, digital screens, and display stands for retail outlets. As of 31 March 2025, the company had employed 266 permanent full-time employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 138.31 crore and net profit of Rs 39.19 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

RateGain deploys advance pricing intelligence platform for Kyrgyzstan's regional airline

AdaniConneX acquires Granthik Realtors for Rs 85.99 cr

Revolt Motors set to unveil RV1 and RV1+ in Sri Lanka

Volumes soar at Metropolis Healthcare Ltd counter

Power Mech Projects gains on securing Rs 159-cr solar orders from BSPGCL

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 10:57 AM IST

