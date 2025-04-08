Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 12:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Dolphin Offshore gains after arm inks lease pact with Ballast Shipping

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) rose 1.99% to Rs 315.20 after the company's wholly owned subsidiary, Beluga International DMCC, Dubai, entered into a lease agreement with Ballast Shipping S.A. DE C.V.

The agreement involves leasing the "Prabha"DP2 Accommodation Barge (formerly Vikrant Dolphin) for three years, valued at approximately $32.85 million (Rs 281 crore). There are no special rights, related party transactions, or shareholdings involved.

Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) is engaged in the business of offering comprehensive underwater services, including air, mixed gas, and saturation diving services, to the Indian offshore oil & gas industry.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.56 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 0.45 crore recorded in Q3 FY24. Net sales zoomed to Rs 28.50 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 1.78 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

 

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

