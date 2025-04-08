Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BSE SME Infonative Solutions flunks on debut

BSE SME Infonative Solutions flunks on debut

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Shares of Infonative Solutions were trading at Rs 60.04 on the BSE, a discount of 24% compared with the issue price of Rs 79.

The scrip was listed at 63.20, a discount of 20% over the initial public offer (IPO) price. The stock was currently frozen at its lower limit of 5% over its listing price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 63.20 and a low of Rs 60.04. About 51,000 shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

Infonative Solutions' IPO was subscribed 4.35 times. The issue opened for bidding on 28 March 2025 and it closed on 3 April 2025. The price band of the IPO was set at Rs 75 to 79 per share.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 31,28,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter group shareholding diluted to 69.28% from 94.13% pre-issue.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds to meet the working capital requirements, to meet the expenses for development of new products, courses and new features in LMS and the purchase of laptops and general corporate purposes, and for unidentified acquisitions.

Infonative Solutions is principally engaged in the business of developing and designing e-learning content, services, courseware, and other products, including providing a cloud-based learning management system (LMS). The company is involved in crafting bespoke e-learning solutions, offering learning consulting, courseware, off-the-shelf content, and learning management systems. It provides cutting-edge e-learning delivery services designed to enhance business impact for clients. As of 30 September 2024, the company had total strengths of 157 employees in various departments.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 11.23 crore and net profit of Rs 3.64 crore for the period as of 30 September 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

