Real Estate stocks edge higher

Last Updated : Mar 22 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 93.65 points or 1.38% at 6876.54 at 09:47 IST.
Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 5.17%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 3.74%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 2.37%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.91%),Swan Energy Ltd (up 1.67%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.65%), DLF Ltd (up 0.95%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.6%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.14%), and Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 0.01%).
At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 323.76 or 0.45% at 72317.43.
The Nifty 50 index was down 61.5 points or 0.28% at 21950.45.
The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 202.42 points or 0.48% at 42524.41.
The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 9.05 points or 0.07% at 13062.31.
On BSE,1905 shares were trading in green, 1036 were trading in red and 121 were unchanged.
First Published: Mar 22 2024 | 10:00 AM IST

